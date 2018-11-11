Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Corp (VC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Visteon posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

VC traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,509. Visteon has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

In related news, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $515,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 189.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.