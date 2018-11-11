Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 73 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of JCS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Communications Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.16% of Communications Systems worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

