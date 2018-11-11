Zacks: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 195 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNTY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $59,484.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of -0.01. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

