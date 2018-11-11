Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) to Hold

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $21.95 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,280,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,257 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,351,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,253,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 686.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 385,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

