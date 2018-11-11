Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

CQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 390,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,050. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

