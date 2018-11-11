Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matson (MATX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MATX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

MATX opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Matson has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.67 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,055.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,965.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Matson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Matson by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

