Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NVMI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 30,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,839. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.53 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,950,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,528,000 after purchasing an additional 877,411 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,284,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 943,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,594 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

