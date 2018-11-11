Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KWR. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.40.

NYSE:KWR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,247. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Mark Douglas sold 750 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $153,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,318.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald S. Ettinger sold 663 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $115,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $698,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $1,154,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,781,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 817,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,658,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.