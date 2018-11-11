Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vistra Energy (VST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

VST traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,503. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $79,465.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $383,325.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $61,034 and sold 41,004 shares valued at $1,011,771. Insiders own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,416,000 after acquiring an additional 850,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,528,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,760,000 after acquiring an additional 673,705 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 15,021,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,043 shares during the period.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

