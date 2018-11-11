Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yatra Online (YTRA) to Buy

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 202.75% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,075,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,232 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 360,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 259,528 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

