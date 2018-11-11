Zacks: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. LiveRamp’s rating score has improved by 28.6% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $49.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiveRamp an industry rank of 207 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Jerry Gramaglia sold 27,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,231,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $393,144.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,204 shares of company stock valued at $23,251,562.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 724,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,823. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.