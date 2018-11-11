Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 80 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

VIOT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,410. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $675,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

