Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 42,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,583. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

