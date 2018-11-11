ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,682.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00043624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $14.61 million and $69,682.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.02003711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00466039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00224700 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 5,259,550 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.