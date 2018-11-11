Zillow Group (Z) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 4,361,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,099. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $218,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $649,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,551,358 shares in the company, valued at $169,506,317.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,002. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

