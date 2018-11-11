Zillow Group (ZG) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Negative

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. KeyCorp set a $56.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.65.

Zillow Group stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

