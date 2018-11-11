Zillow Group (ZG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $46.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.65.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 998,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

