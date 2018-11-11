Zillow Group (ZG) PT Set at $50.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZG. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.65.

ZG traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 998,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,985. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

