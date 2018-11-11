Zinc Media Group (ZIN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 10,629,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces and delivers the content for television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through TV, Publishing, and Digital Communications segments. It offers television programming under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Reef TV brands.

