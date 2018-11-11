Zippie (ZIPT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,837.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00147460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00249093 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $700.78 or 0.10878224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,806,650 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

