Zumiez (ZUMZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 546,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $512,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,344 shares of company stock worth $3,788,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

