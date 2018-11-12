$0.05 EPS Expected for PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. PDF Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. PDF Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 million, a P/E ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PDF Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,602 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,004,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 999,845 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in PDF Solutions by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

