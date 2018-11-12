$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. American Outdoor Brands posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,834 shares in the company, valued at $476,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,387.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 135.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 160,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,624. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

