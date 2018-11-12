$0.41 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

