$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for VOXX International Corp (VOXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for VOXX International’s earnings. VOXX International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VOXX International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VOXX International.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 0.26. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

