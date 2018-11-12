$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Bankwell Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 19.82%.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.44. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 192,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

