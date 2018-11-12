-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of GTHX traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. 24,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.16. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $69.57.

In related news, insider Jay Strum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,583 shares of company stock worth $3,483,971 in the last 90 days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

