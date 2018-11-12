$0.68 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Itron reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $595.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 28.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

