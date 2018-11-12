$0.96 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $50.49. 243,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,806. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.72. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

