$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Mplx reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 240.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mplx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,187,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,426,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $881,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,018 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,613,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 74.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,708,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,097 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

