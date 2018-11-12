1,110 Shares in CIGNA Co. (CI) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 178,468 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.02 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIGNA news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

