11,114 Shares in Viacom, Inc. (VIA) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viacom during the second quarter worth $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Viacom during the second quarter worth $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viacom by 42.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viacom by 71.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIA shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

