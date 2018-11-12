11,171 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Purchased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP opened at $72.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.3645 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

