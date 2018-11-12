$119.04 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $119.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.16 million and the lowest is $111.93 million. Euronav posted sales of $104.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.93 million to $548.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $702.27 million, with estimates ranging from $594.15 million to $805.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

