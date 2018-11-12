1,225 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Purchased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $170.32 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.59 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/1225-shares-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-purchased-by-flippin-bruce-porter-inc.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.