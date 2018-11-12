123,356 Shares in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 123,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,003,760,000. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 4.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 122.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $8,820,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price target on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

