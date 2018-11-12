138,475 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Acquired by Anavon Capital LLP

Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 11.5% of Anavon Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $42,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,346,230. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

