13,935 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Purchased by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,916,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,330 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,674,000 after purchasing an additional 396,410 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,880,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $867,931,000 after purchasing an additional 452,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $86.76 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

