17,270 Shares in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

About iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

