1,782 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after buying an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,324,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,882,000 after buying an additional 254,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,055,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,782 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/1782-shares-in-walt-disney-co-dis-purchased-by-home-federal-bank-of-tennessee.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.