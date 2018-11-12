$2.14 EPS Expected for Aon PLC (AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. AON posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.43.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $162.89. 1,151,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $165.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,685. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of AON by 13,414.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,583 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,721,000 after acquiring an additional 485,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AON by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth about $25,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.