2,233 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 125.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,185 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.67 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elaine J. Heron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $96,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,128. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

