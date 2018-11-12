2,717 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $4,811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,661.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $984,543.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,446 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,273 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

