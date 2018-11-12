28,694 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $5,211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $1,814,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.06. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

