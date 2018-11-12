300,083 Shares in MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,445,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,789,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,363,000 after buying an additional 591,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

In other MFA Finl Inc/SH news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MFA Finl Inc/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

