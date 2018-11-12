$341.05 Million in Sales Expected for Versum Materials Inc (VSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) will report sales of $341.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $340.50 million. Versum Materials posted sales of $330.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,009,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Versum Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,716 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Versum Materials by 23.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,330,000 after purchasing an additional 858,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Versum Materials by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 454,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Versum Materials by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,743 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. 32,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,606. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Versum Materials has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

