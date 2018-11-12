$39.95 Million in Sales Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post sales of $39.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.02 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $28.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $144.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.59 million, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $199.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,975. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.03. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $880,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

