39,147 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 95.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at $34,575,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

WARNING: “39,147 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/39147-shares-in-cyrusone-inc-cone-acquired-by-opus-capital-group-llc.html.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.