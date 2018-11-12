395,190 Shares in Spotify (SPOT) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 395,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Spotify during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/395190-shares-in-spotify-spot-purchased-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.