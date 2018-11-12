$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.16 billion and the lowest is $4.15 billion. Adient reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $17.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.18 billion to $18.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $46.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Adient stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. Adient has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

